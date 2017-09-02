This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars have come together in the first trailer for this year’s series.

Alexandra Burke opens the clip singing the ‘Strictly’ theme tune to herself, before she’s joined by comedian Susan Calman and a host of the show’s professional dancers who appear behind them.

The 40-second teaser is then interspersed with group shots, accompanied by Jason DeRulo’s hit ‘Kiss The Sky’, with Mollie King and Debbie McGee having fun with feathers, accompanied by Simon Rimmer, Richard Coles, Joe McFadden and Davood Ghadami.

And don’t think we haven’t clocked Debbie’s 10/10 facial expressions, because we absolutely have.

And even if daytime presenter and HuffPost UK favourite Ruth Langsford winds up being the first contestant to get the boot (which, regrettably, the bookies have suggested is a definite possibility), she’ll have been worth her fee for these fabulous two seconds alone.

Incredible.

The teaser ends with all 15 contestants busting a move together for the first time, after which a voiceover encourages us all to “feel the ‘Strictly’ effect”.

Frankly, if these ridiculous 40 seconds are anything to go by, we’re so ready to do just that.

‘Strictly’ returns for its 15th series next Saturday (9 September), during which the celebrity contestants will hit the dance floor for the first time, and discover which professional dancers they’ve been partnered with.

The episode will also mark the debut of new judge Shirley Ballas, who will take over from Len Goodman as Head Judge on the show, as well as including an emotional tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last month at the age of 89.

Watch the full teaser above.

10 Celebs You Forgot Had Done 'Strictly'