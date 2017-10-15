Alexandra Burke was left in floods of tears during Saturday (14 October) night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, getting emotional after scoring the first 10s of the series.

The star was delighted when Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli all gave her the top mark.

But the joy was tinged with sadness as after a celebratory hug with her partner Gorka Marquez, Alexandra was seen crying and saying: “I just wish my mum was here.”

Alexandra’s mum, Melissa Bell, died just a day after the singer announced she would be taking part in the show, and Alexandra chose to hold on to her place in the line-up, stating it’s what she would have wanted.

The remark left a number of the ‘Strictly’ gang with tears in their eyes, including Oti Mabuse - who was dancing next with Jonnie Peacock - and a number of viewers got emotional too:

Still crying for alexandra 💔😭 #Strictly — Cazkaban 🎃💫 (@linoleum_smythe) October 14, 2017

Can't believe I just shed a tear at strictly, Alexandra you are amazing 💃🏻 #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — naomi (@naomi_tuckett) October 14, 2017

Alexandra's tears just hit me hard. Know that feeling all too well - happiness tinged with a yearning that will never fully heal #Strictly — Jill (@ribbonsofmemory) October 14, 2017

Alexandra Burke's mum died a week before #strictly live shows.. A WEEK BEFORE!! And yet she continues to slay every dance! She is Magic 😢💕 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) October 14, 2017

When you do something amazing, it's your Mum you want to tell 1st & it's these times you feel the loss the most #Alexandra #strictly — Pamelark (@PamillaBAV1) October 14, 2017

Alexandra’s brother and boyfriend were in the audience to offer support, cheering with the crowd as the star absolutely smashed it during the performance to Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’.

Unsurprisingly, the jive put the pair at the top of the leaderboard, while down at the bottom, Charlotte Hawkins and Simon Rimmer are joint last.

Tonight’s (Sunday 15 October) results show will see another couple leave the competition.

