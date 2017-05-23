A spokesperson for the dancer confirmed to the Daily Mail he has tied the knot with his partner, less than two months after they welcomed twins.

The pair were spotted at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (22 May), where Hannah was seen wearing a wedding band on the same finger as her engagement ring, sparking speculation they’d married.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Anton Du Beke has married girlfriend Hannah Summers

Anton and Hannah have been together since 2007, and they announced they were expecting their first children last November.

Anton announced the twins’ arrival in March, revealing Hannah had given birth to a boy and a girl.

Following this, a number of his ‘Strictly’ co-stars past and present posted messages of support, sharing in their exciting news, including former judge Len Goodman, Ola Jordan and reigning champion Ore Oduba.

Anton recently missed out on a huge ‘Strictly’ promotion, after Shirley Ballas was officially unveiled as Len’s replacement as Head Judge.

The dancer was heavily linked to the role prior to the announcement, with reports even suggesting he had been screen tested by bosses.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.

15 Dream 'Strictly Come Dancing' Celebs