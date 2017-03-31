The stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ have extended their congratulations to professional dancer Anton Du Beke, following the birth of his twins.
Last year, long-serving ballroom star Anton announced that he and his long-term partner Hannah Summers were expecting two children, and revealed on Thursday (30 March) evening that he’d become a father to a son and a daughter.
He wrote on Twitter: “Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited!”
Following this, a number of his ‘Strictly’ co-stars past and present have posted messages of support to Anton and Hannah, sharing in their exciting news, including former judge Len Goodman, Ola Jordan and reigning champion Ore Oduba.
In addition to the exciting developments in his family life, Anton is currently at the centre of rumours he could be in for a ‘Strictly’ promotion.
Following the departure of Len Goodman from the judging panel at the end of last year’s series, Anton has repeatedly been named as the favourite to sit alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell later this year.
Earlier this month, it was reported that he was one step closer to bagging the role, after filming a screen test for ‘Strictly’ producers to see how he’d get on sitting on the panel, having served as a pro in every series since the show began in 2004.
An insider claimed: “Everyone loves Anton and he has been one of the favourites for the job because of his seniority and for being on the show since it started.
“He would be like a younger Len and the transition would definitely be a smooth one. They’ve obviously not ruled out other people but it’s a good sign for Anton.”
Other names said to be in the frame include former ‘Strictly’ pro Karen Hardy and ballroom expert Gary Edwards.