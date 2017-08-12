Aston Merrygold is the latest name being linked to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as the BBC’s line-up announcements get underway.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Aston Merrygold

A source has revealed the news to the Sun, pointing out that the former boybander does already have some dance experience.

However, another ‘Strictly’ insider is quoted as stating: “The show is all about Latin and ballroom dancing.

As a member of JLS, Aston often performed choreography on stage and he also went on to judge Sky1 show ‘Got To Dance’.

He wouldn’t be the first ‘Strictly’ star to have previously had some form of dance training and last year’s finalist Danny Mac also found himself receiving attention when it was revealed he’d had professional training years before signing up.

The BBC announced the first of this year’s contestants on Monday (7 August) and it’s expected that they’ll resume confirming stars next week (Monday 14 August).

