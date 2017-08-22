During an edition of ‘The One Show’, the band, made a special appearance to perform a reworked version of the theme tune to ‘The Generation Game’, which Sir Bruce wrote himself.

Brucie hosted ‘Strictly’ for 11 series, eventually stepping down as presenter prior to the 2014 run, and following the news of his death last week at the age of 89, the show’s house band prepared a musical tribute in his honour.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ band paid a special tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth on Monday night (21 August).

The episode also saw the last three of this year’s ‘Strictly’ contestants being announced, with Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke and Jonnie Peacock all confirmed to be hitting the dance floor when the hit BBC show returns in the autumn.

When the news of Sir Bruce’s death first broke on Friday (18 August), the ‘Strictly’ team were among the first to pay tribute, including his former co-host, Tess Daly.

She wrote: “From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.

“He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor but most importantly as a friend and I’m extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday Night Entertainment for so many decades.

“He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time.”

‘Strictly’ bosses have also confirmed there will be a special tribute paid to Sir Bruce during the new series.