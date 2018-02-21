Here’s a sentence we never thought we’d write: The Royal Family have been dragged into a discussion about why Brendan Cole was given the boot by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses. Yup, seriously. It all started on Wednesday (21 February) morning, when a tabloid newspaper reported that Brendan’s decision to breach protocol and dance with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, led to the decision to give him the axe from the BBC dance show. The illicit waltz took place at Buckingham Palace, where Brendan, a selection of his fellow ‘Strictly’ pros, Tess Daly and the judges were attending a charity tea dance.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Was this where it all went wrong for Brendan?

According to the Sun, the day had been “carefully orchestrated” and Craig Revel Horwood - a good friend of Camilla’s(!) - was set to take her for a spin on the dancefloor… until Brendan took matters into his own hands. Craig did still get to dance with Camilla, but not before the New Zealand-born dancer had apparently stolen the spotlight. Now, as is customary, everyone involved has been asked for comment on the matter. When contacted by HuffPost UK, the BBC declined to comment and Brendan has already said he wasn’t briefed on royal protocol. But, in an unexpected move, Clarence House has also decided to speak out. Yes, Clarence House, who, you’d be forgiven for thinking, might not be too concerned with the ins and outs of a ‘Strictly’ pro’s exit. A spokesperson told the Sun: “The Duchess thoroughly enjoyed her dance with Brendan just as much as she did her dance with Craig.” To be honest, we’re not quite sure what to make of this. Until this statement was released, nobody was questioning which dance the Duchess enjoyed more.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The 'Strictly' gang pose with Camilla at the Palace

Is there more to this story? Did she get home, sit down on the sofa with a glass of wine and moan to Charles about Craig’s clumsy footwork? Could Camilla enjoying one waltz more than the other have cost Brendan his job? Yes, you’re right. We probably are reading too much into this. Brendan revealed that he won’t be dancing on the next series of ‘Strictly’ in late January, making the announcement live on ‘Lorraine’. “It’s quite, actually, hard to talk about,” he said. “The BBC haven’t renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. They’ve made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I’m quite emotional, a bit raw about it. “It’s done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I’m very proud of the whole show. It’s a great team.”