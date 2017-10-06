Comedian Brian Conley has blasted “bullshit” reports that he’s keen for his time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to come to an end.
On Friday (6 October), The Sun published a story claiming Brian had one eye on the door, and had been telling crew he was hopeful he only had “one week left” on the show.
However, Brian has been quick to dispel these reports, tweeting in response: “Just woke to news that I apparently want to be out of ‘Strictly’ what utter bullshit!”
He also insisted he was “loving” the experience and “100% wants to stay in as long as [possible]”.
The Sun also ran quotes from an insider, who reportedly told them: “Brian clearly sees his involvement in the show as pretty short-term.
“He’s been telling people he’s only got minimal time left and is already expecting to head off to panto.”
Last week, Brian and professional partner Amy Dowden found themselves in the first dance-off of the series, after failing to impress the public with their Cha-Cha-Cha to ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’.
Head judge Shirley Ballas ultimately chose to send ‘Holby City’ actress Chizzy Akudolu home, though, in one of the most emotional ‘Strictly’ exits of recent years, that had us all crying along at home.
Saturday night’s (7 October) live show will have a film theme, with Brian channelling the scarecrow from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ for an American Smooth performance set to ‘If I Only Had A Brain’.
Don’t miss Movies Week on ‘Strictly’, kicking off tomorrow night at 6.35pm on BBC One.