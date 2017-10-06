Comedian Brian Conley has blasted “bullshit” reports that he’s keen for his time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to come to an end.

On Friday (6 October), The Sun published a story claiming Brian had one eye on the door, and had been telling crew he was hopeful he only had “one week left” on the show.

However, Brian has been quick to dispel these reports, tweeting in response: “Just woke to news that I apparently want to be out of ‘Strictly’ what utter bullshit!”