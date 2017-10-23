Brian Conley is the latest star to be eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The comedian became the fourth celeb to be voted off the BBC dance show after losing out in the dance off with chef Simon Rimmer on Sunday night.

Simon and his dance partner Karen Clifton performed their Charleston to ‘Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love)’ by Gene Kelly and Brian and Amy Dowden did their Jive to ‘It’s Not Unusual’ by Tom Jones.

BBC Brian (right) faced Simon Rimmer in the dreaded dance off.

Choosing to save Simon and Karen, Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well both couples actually made mistakes in that, one fell-over and then the other one blanked before they went into a back-drop so it made it a really, really difficult choice. But the couple I am going to save just for that little bit of swivel is Simon and Karen.”

Darcey Bussell also chose to save Simon and Karen, saying: “This is incredibly difficult with these two fabulous men and it’s not easy at all to choose between them. But I am going to save the person who had a more finished performance which was Simon and Karen.”

BBC

Head Judge Shirley Ballas agreed with her fellow judges and said she too would have saved Simon and Karen.

When asked by host Tess Daly if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Brian said: “I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It’s one of the greatest shows, it’s a family show. And you know what, there has been someone by my side all the way through this journey who has been just there every moment and that is... Aston! I love him and I am really going to miss him (laughs).”

BBC

Brian continued: “I want to say something about this lady here. Amy, if I was only thirty years younger... and not fussy! Me and you, I am not kidding! I love this lady and I want her to be on this show for ever and ever because I want everyone out there to know how special this lady is because she is a star and I love her to bits.”

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor again next week for the much-loved Halloween special.

