Charlotte Hawkins became the latest celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Sunday (15 October) night.

The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter had struggled to impress the judges on Saturday, and ended up joint bottom of the leaderboard with Simon Rimmer.

While Simon managed to rack up enough viewers’ votes to remain in the competition, Charlotte and Brendan Cole faced Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

BBC

Once both couples had performed again, the judges made their decisions, unanimously voting to save Davood and Nadiya.

Giving the reasons for his choice, Craig Revel Horwood said: “I’d like to save the couple that I thought danced the best and who fixed a problem with a foot on the floor.”

Darcey then explained that she was saving the ‘EastEnders’ star as he gave “a stronger technical performance” and Bruno Tonioli concluded: “Without a shadow of a doubt, I have to pick the couple who actually danced even better than Saturday night, Davood and Nadiya.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas then confirmed that she agreed with the decision.

BBC

Charlotte took the chance to thank the ‘Strictly’ team, her pro partner and viewers for their support, before taking to the floor for her final dance.

“I’ve had an amazing time, such an amazing time, it’s been brilliant from start to finish, it really has been,” she said. “A huge thank you to Brendan who has just been fantastic, we’ve had such a great time going through all the dances, you’ve always been there for me, getting my back, there with the support.

“A big thank you to everyone that voted, I had so much support from friends, colleagues, online, it’s been amazing and I loved the chance to come out here and dance.

“I was trying to get better, I’m going out knowing that I gave it my best and that’s all you can do.”

There are now 12 couples left in the competition.

