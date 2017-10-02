‘Strictly Come Dancing’ viewers were left in bits during Sunday night’s (1 October) results show, as Chizzy Akudolu bid a tearful farewell to the show.
Chizzy and professional partner Pasha Kovalev became the first of this year’s contestants to bid farewell to the show, following a dance-off against comedian Brian Conley.
But when the ‘Holby City’ actress had an emotional reaction to the news, crying as she was interviewed by presenter Tess Daly, viewers struggled to fight back their own tears as they tweeted along at home:
Some viewers were also heavily critical of the judges’ decision to save Brian over Chizzy, claiming that it was an unfair decision:
Following the dance-off in the first results show of the series, only Craig Revel Horwood opted to save Chizzy, with Shirley Ballas eventually casting the deciding vote to send her home.
Through her tears, Chizzy said after being told she was leaving the competition: “Thank you to everyone who has supported.
“And this guy [Pasha]… this dude, I have loved every minute dancing with him and it will continue because I will just be going round his house to dance now. But I don’t have his address so if anyone could email me I would appreciate it!
“And thank you to the judges for the constructive criticism which I will take on board.”
Chizzy had been the second lowest-scoring contestant during the second live show of the series, with only ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins beneath her.
‘Strictly’ returns on Saturday (7 October) for Movies Week, where each couple will dance to a number taken from a film soundtrack.