Mike Marsland via Getty Images ﻿Craig Revel Horwood

BBC/Guy Levy Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

Shortly after his exit aired, Aston posted a statement on his Instagram page, insisting that he had no hard feelings about bowing out so early. He wrote: “Thank you so much for letting me be apart of such a great year I’ve made some amazing new homies!! Class of 17 you are all f***ing brilliant.” The remaining nine couples will return to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor on Saturday night (4 November) on BBC One.