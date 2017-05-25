Darcey Bussell has shared her excitement at Shirley Ballas’s appointment to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ panel, as it means there’ll finally be a gender balance on the show.

Ever since ‘Strictly’ began in 2004, the judging panel has always had three men and one woman, with Arlene Phillips and Alesha Dixon both appearing on the show before Darcey’s arrival in 2012.

However, Len Goodman’s departure has paved the way for Shirley’s arrival, and Darcey has now revealed that she’s looking forward to having another woman on the team.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Darcey Bussell

Jerod Harris via Getty Images Shirley with her famous son, Mark

‘Strictly’ previously won praise when Claudia Winkleman took over from Sir Bruce Forsyth as Tess Daly’s co-host, as the show became the first prime-time Saturday night entertainment show with two females at the helm.

Shirley’s first series on the ‘Strictly’ judging panel kicks off later this year, with a host of stars already rumoured for the line-up.