She’s been a frontrunner throughout this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but it seems Debbie McGee may have quite the hurdle to overcome when she takes to the floor in Blackpool this weekend. Debbie’s sister Donna has revealed the former magician’s assistant has injured her back during training, admitting the pain has left her “struggling” as she gears up for her biggest performance to date.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Debbie McGee

Guy Levy/BBC The Tango that had everyone talking

It’s been revealed Debbie and Giovanni will be performing a Samba live from Blackpool Tower on Saturday (18 November), bringing a bit of a girl power as they dance to a Spice Girls mash-up of ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’. Debbie has even won the stamp of approval from former ‘Strictly’ judge Len Goodman, who said: “It would be great to see her win. It’s been a while since an older person has been really good on the show and it’s always nice to see. “You know the people in their twenties who have been in a pop group or been to stage school are going to do really well. One of the joys of ‘Strictly’ is having a surprise contender.”