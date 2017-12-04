It has been a full year since Ed Balls made ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ history with his ‘Gangnam Style’ routine, but it seems he hasn’t lost it over the last 12 months.
The former Labour MP reprised the infamous dance as he returned to the ballroom as a member of the studio audience.
And this time, he was joined by two special guests - ‘Strictly’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
In a behind-the-scenes video Claudia shared with viewers on Sunday’s (3 December) results show, the pair could be seen joining Ed on the floor just moments before they went live on Saturday night’s Musical Week.
After riding their invisible horses in a recreation of Psy’s video, Ed then made a shock glide in between Tess’s legs, before pretending to run at her for a lift.
Fans of the show will remember his performance with professional partner Katya Jones was one of the stand-out moments of last year’s series, and while it didn’t score highly with the judges, it proved to be a huge talking point.
Sunday night’s ‘Strictly’ also saw another celebrity leave the competition, ahead of next week’s semi-final.
‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami and his partner Nadia Bychkova were voted off after landing in the dance-off alongside Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.
The five remaining couples will perform two dances at the weekend, in a bid to win a place in the grand final later this month.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.
