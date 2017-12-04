It has been a full year since Ed Balls made ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ history with his ‘Gangnam Style’ routine, but it seems he hasn’t lost it over the last 12 months.

The former Labour MP reprised the infamous dance as he returned to the ballroom as a member of the studio audience.

And this time, he was joined by two special guests - ‘Strictly’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.