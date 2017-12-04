All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Strictly Come Dancing': Tess Daly And Claudia Winkleman Join Ed Balls For Hilarious 'Gangnam Style' Reprise

    He's still got it.

    04/12/2017 08:47 GMT

    It has been a full year since Ed Balls made ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ history with his ‘Gangnam Style’ routine, but it seems he hasn’t lost it over the last 12 months.

    The former Labour MP reprised the infamous dance as he returned to the ballroom as a member of the studio audience. 

    And this time, he was joined by two special guests - ‘Strictly’ hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

    BBC
    Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman joined Ed Balls for a 'Gangnam Style' reprise
    BBC
    Ed threw himself between Tess's legs

    In a behind-the-scenes video Claudia shared with viewers on Sunday’s (3 December) results show, the pair could be seen joining Ed on the floor just moments before they went live on Saturday night’s Musical Week. 

    After riding their invisible horses in a recreation of Psy’s video, Ed then made a shock glide in between Tess’s legs, before pretending to run at her for a lift. 

    Fans of the show will remember his performance with professional partner Katya Jones was one of the stand-out moments of last year’s series, and while it didn’t score highly with the judges, it proved to be a huge talking point. 

    Sunday night’s ‘Strictly’ also saw another celebrity leave the competition, ahead of next week’s semi-final. 

    ‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami and his partner Nadia Bychkova were voted off after landing in the dance-off alongside Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

    The five remaining couples will perform two dances at the weekend, in a bid to win a place in the grand final later this month. 

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One. 

    READ MORE:

    • BBC
    • Jay McGuiness's Jive
      This was the moment the former Wanted singer cemented himself as the favourite to win the 2015 series, and it was only week three (!)
    • Jake Wood's Salsa
      YouTube
      EastEnders' used car salesman Max Branning turned into an overnight sex symbol with this Samba to 'Mambo No. 5' in 2014. It was just a pity his partner lifted the choreography from her stint on 'So You Think You Can Dance?'
    • Alesha Dixon's Cha-Cha-Cha
      YoUTube
      When Alesha Dixon performed his show-stopping routine on series five, we were convinced she was about to become the next Beyoncé. Instead, she later became the next Arlene Phillips, replacing the veteran on the panel.
    • Sophie Ellis Bextor's Charleston
      YouTube
      The Charleston was a fairly new dance to 'Strictly' when S.E.B took it on in 2013. And despite it only being week two of the competition, she and partner Brendan Cole bagged a whopping 36 points for the routine.
    • Danny Mac's Samba
      Danny and Oti's 2016 routine still makes us come over a bit funny. Let's put it this way - if it was any hotter, it would have been on literal fire. 
    • Abbey Clancy's Waltz
      YouTube
      2013 champ Abbey wowed the judges with this beautiful waltz in week one of the competition, and brought it back for the final, where they scored a perfect 40 and lifted the glitterball trophy.
    • Jill Halfpenny's Jive
      YouTube
      If you can remember as far back as series two in 2004 (!), you'll no doubt remember this knockout performance from Jill and partner Darren Bennett.
    • Lisa Riley's Samba
      YouTube
      We don't think anyone has ever had as much fun as Lisa and Robin Windsor did performing their Samba on the show in 2012.
    • Caroline Flack's Charleston
      YouTube
      Cazza's Turkish interpretation of the Charleston cemented her as the favourite to win in 2014. She also performed the dance again in the final, which eventually saw her crowned winner.
    • Kara Tointon's Argentine Tango
      Given the sexual tension in this performance, it's no wonder Kara and Artem Chigvintsev announced they were an item shortly afterwards.
    • Louis Smith's Showdance
      Not only did Louis Smith capture a lot of attention with his toplessness, but his dancing was pretty good in this too.
    • Matt Di Angelo's Salsa
      Matt went from Dean Wicks to snake hips with his performance of the Salsa in series five in 2007.
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityStrictly Come DancingEd Ballsclaudia winklemantess daly

    Conversations