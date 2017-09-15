Gemma Atkinson has revealed her intensive training for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is really taking its toll on her feet.

The former ‘Emmerdale’ star has been left battered and bruised after being put through her paces by dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Speaking on her Key 103 radio show, Gemma revealed she had been left with “cuts and bruises” on her feet after her eight-hour training sessions.