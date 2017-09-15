Gemma Atkinson has revealed her intensive training for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is really taking its toll on her feet.
The former ‘Emmerdale’ star has been left battered and bruised after being put through her paces by dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec.
Speaking on her Key 103 radio show, Gemma revealed she had been left with “cuts and bruises” on her feet after her eight-hour training sessions.
As her co-hosts Matt and Mike mentioned her “finger toes”, which they claimed made her look like a character from ‘The Hobbit’, she explained to Aljaž: “They give me grief because my big toe is one of my smallest toes on my feet and the rest are long.”
Laughing, the professional dancer responded: “I didn’t notice that so I’m going to definitely have a look.”
It’s not just Gemma’s feet that are suffering in rehearsals - her shoes have also taken a battering.
Earlier this week the actress shared a video of Aljaž supergluing the sole of her shoe back on.
Gemma hasn’t even hit the dance floor yet, but she’s already weighing up her options for when her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ journey comes to an end.
The former soap star, best known for her roles as Lisa Hunter in ‘Hollyoaks’ and Carly Hope in ‘Emmerdale’, has admitted she sees herself returning to the ITV soap in the future, but reckons she might need a bit if a lie-down once ‘Strictly’ is done.
She told Digital Spy on a potential soap comeback: “Carly Hope will go back at some point. But I might want a holiday at the end of [‘Strictly’].”