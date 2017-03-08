Ex-’Strictly Come Dancing’ star Gethin Jones has given his take on the show’s infamous curse, which has caused many relationships to break down. In a new interview, Gethin - who was not in a relationship during his 2007 stint on the show - has admitted that he can understand why ‘Strictly’ puts a strain on the relationships of the celebrities taking part.

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Gethin - seen here with Flavia Cacace - starred in the series in 2007 and took part in the live tour in 2009

During an episode of ‘BUILD’, he told The Huffington Post UK’s Ash Percival: “Yeah, if you’re spending eight hours a day literally in between someone’s inner thigh... You build up such a close relationship with your dance partner, and you are in a relationship. “If you’re not dancing, you are talking about dancing, you’re talking about music, you’re eating together, you’re tired together, you’re excited together, and then you have this huge high on a Saturday night if you get through to the following week. “It’s an easy place to fall for someone, if that makes sense,” he explained. “It didn’t happen to me. I actually met a girl who was singing on the show - I like to be slightly different - but it does happen a lot.

Build Gethin was talking on 'BUILD'

“I know there’s been a little bit of heartache along the way, and not everything you read is true for sure, but going on there single and having that experience is pretty amazing.” A number of celebrities have seen their relationships come to end either during or shortly after their ‘Strictly’ stints, and during the most recent series, Daisy Lowe split from her boyfriend. Susanna Reid and her partner of 16 years, Dominic Cotton, also parted ways shortly after she appeared on the programme in 2013. ‘Strictly’ has also resulted in some hook-ups though, with Giovanni Pernice and Georgia May Foote shacking up together (though it didn’t last), while Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are still going strong.