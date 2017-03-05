All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/03/2017 09:48 GMT

    Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice ‘Dating Coronation Street Actress Katie McGlynn’ After Splitting From Her Former Co-Star

    He split from Georgia May Foote last August.

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice is in the early stages of a relationship with ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katie McGlynn, according to reports.

    The dancer has been single since splitting from Georgia May Foote - who is also one of Katie’s former ‘Corrie’ co-stars - last August.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Giovanni Pernice

    Katie and Giovanni have reportedly enjoyed a series of dates, with a source telling the Sunday Mirror: “They went for dinner and the cinema, and had a night partying with some of his pals in London. There was a lot of chemistry between them.

    “They really like each other and there’s a huge attraction there, but it’s early days. And she’s in Manchester filming with a big storyline, while his home is London and he has his tour ­coming up in April, so who knows?

    Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
    Katie McGlynn 

    “Both are also conscious that Giovanni dated Georgia – a former co-star of Katie’s – making things a little awkward too.”

    Giovanni and Georgia announced their split last August, nine months after getting together when they were paired up on ‘Strictly’.

    The former couple insisted there was no bad blood between them, and Georgia has since moved on, starting a relationship with model George Alsford.

    'Strictly' Curse Victims
