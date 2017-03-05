‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice is in the early stages of a relationship with ‘Coronation Street’ actress Katie McGlynn, according to reports.
The dancer has been single since splitting from Georgia May Foote - who is also one of Katie’s former ‘Corrie’ co-stars - last August.
Katie and Giovanni have reportedly enjoyed a series of dates, with a source telling the Sunday Mirror: “They went for dinner and the cinema, and had a night partying with some of his pals in London. There was a lot of chemistry between them.
“They really like each other and there’s a huge attraction there, but it’s early days. And she’s in Manchester filming with a big storyline, while his home is London and he has his tour coming up in April, so who knows?
“Both are also conscious that Giovanni dated Georgia – a former co-star of Katie’s – making things a little awkward too.”
Giovanni and Georgia announced their split last August, nine months after getting together when they were paired up on ‘Strictly’.
The former couple insisted there was no bad blood between them, and Georgia has since moved on, starting a relationship with model George Alsford.