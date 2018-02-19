Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her relationship with her former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-star Gorka Marquez, after they revealed they were an item last week.

Despite being heavily rumoured to be an item all the way through the most recent series, Gemma and Gorka - who were partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec and Alexandra Burke respectively during last year’s run - the two maintained repeatedly that they were nothing more than friends.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Gemma has insisted they were telling the truth at the time, claiming they didn’t get together until during the ‘Strictly’ tour earlier this year.