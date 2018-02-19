Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her relationship with her former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-star Gorka Marquez, after they revealed they were an item last week.
Despite being heavily rumoured to be an item all the way through the most recent series, Gemma and Gorka - who were partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec and Alexandra Burke respectively during last year’s run - the two maintained repeatedly that they were nothing more than friends.
Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Gemma has insisted they were telling the truth at the time, claiming they didn’t get together until during the ‘Strictly’ tour earlier this year.
She said: “During the show we only saw each other at weekends... everyone was saying ‘oh they’re together’ but we genuinely weren’t.
“We just went for coffee and stuff on Sundays, not every Sunday, you can’t get to know someone just by seeing them at weekends.
“It was only when the tour started that we saw each other all the time and we thought, ‘oh, OK, this could work’, and it did, and it does so far!”
The former ‘Emmerdale’ star added: “Because he’s in London and I’m in Manchester I think that’s a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other.
“When you’re not working with someone it’s very convenient and easy I’m very aware of that and when you’re separated that’s when you have to make the effort and it’s sweet that’s nice.”
The pair announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day, both sharing the same photo on their Instagram pages, which showed them relaxing together on a beach.