Taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is no walk in the park and ahead of week three, a number of the celebs are nursing injuries.

While ‘Strictly’ doesn’t pose as many health risks as everyone’s favourite winter sports show ‘The Jump’, plenty of the contestants have been suffering as rehearsals continue.

Here’s every celeb who has suffered an injury so far..

Mollie King

Starting with the most recent, the Saturdays’ singer has been spotted with pretty big plasters on her feet, outside a London dance studio.

Mollie and her partner AJ Pritchard, who impressed with their tango last week, will be dancing the American Smooth on Saturday.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte, who isn’t doing too well in the competition, showed off her bruises on Friday’s (6 October) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

Revealing a mark on the inside of her arm, she explained: “I’ve got a bruise there, my legs are very bruised and battered basically, so I’ve been through the wars this week.”

Charlotte and Brendan were lucky to avoid the public vote last weekend and will be hoping to do better with their ‘Top Gun’-themed Tango.

Alexandra Burke

The former ‘X Factor’ star was left with a split lip after butting heads with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

Alexandra explained the mishap on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, revealing that it took place in the final run-through ahead of last week’s live show.

“In the dress run, not many people know this but we really did butt heads,” she said. “I was left with a massive cut lip. We were that into it!”

Alexandra will also perform an American Smooth for week two.

Ruth Langsford

While Alexandra was left injured after her run through, a pulled hamstring meant ruth couldn’t even take part in hers.

In a video posted to Twitter the night before last Saturday’s live show, Ruth explained: “Just before I went down I was in my dressing room and I thought, ‘I’ll just walk through my steps and… make sure I know the routine’, and I kicked my leg out and pulled a hamstring.”

While the injury healed in time, Ruth’s Charleston sadly failed to set the ballroom alight. For movie week, she’s transforming into a Bond girl and dancing a rumba.

Chizzy Akudolu

After exiting the competition, Chizzy told HuffPost UK that she had been hiding an injury.

“I did hurt my knee before the first live show, and I’ve been having physio and having to have it strapped while walking and dancing,” she explained.

Janette Manrara

Proving it’s not just the celebs who could end up needing medical treatment, Janette sought help after suffering a nasty fall when Aston Merrygold dropped her during training.

Susan Calman

Susan’s encountered an issue that could be a problem if she hopes to go far in the competition: dizziness.

In a clip filmed at her rehearsal space, she said: “I have felt physically sick from the moment I arrived here until now.

“The dizziness is really bad, it is really bad, because it’s not just doing the dance... we’re rehearsing for eight hours a day, so it’s a lot.

“So that’s the one issue, my goodness, do I feel sick.”

In a ‘Strictly’ first, Susan will lead her partner Kevin Clifton as they take on a ‘Wonder Woman’-inspired samba.

