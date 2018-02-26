‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Janette Manrara has dismissed concerns that the show’s infamous “curse” could come between herself and husband Aljaž Škorjanec.
Over the years, ‘Strictly’ has been the catalyst for the beginnings of several high-profile relationships, but it’s also been the root of a fair few break-ups, too.
However, Janette is adamant that she and fellow ‘Strictly’ pro Aljaž are in no danger of falling into the latter camp.
She told The Mirror: “In a relationship the most important things are trust and friendship and we have both of those things, I’m a lucky girl.
“Cheating is non-negotiable. In any way. But I don’t worry about that with Aljaž, that’s for sure.”
The most recent series of ‘Strictly’ brought together Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson who, despite not being partnered together on the show, finally confirmed they were an item earlier this month.
A year earlier saw the so-called curse claiming two further victims, though, with both Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe’s relationships ending either during or shortly after they took part in ‘Strictly’.
After four years together, Janette and Aljaž announced their engagement in 2015 and tied the knot in July 2017.
Last week, Janette revealed on social media that she and her new husband were finally taking their honeymoon, tweeting: “We’re off on our HONEYMOON!! Cannot wait to celebrate our wedding & our love! Much needed time away for the Bučkos!”
She said in a video (adorned with a cat ears filter, natch): “We’re so excited to get some sunshine and to celebrate love, so if we’re not on social media much now you know why.”
Both Janette and Aljaž are expected to return for next year’s ‘Strictly’ but the same can’t be said for Brendan Cole, who revealed recently that he had been let go after 15 series.