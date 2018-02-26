‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Janette Manrara has dismissed concerns that the show’s infamous “curse” could come between herself and husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

Over the years, ‘Strictly’ has been the catalyst for the beginnings of several high-profile relationships, but it’s also been the root of a fair few break-ups, too.

However, Janette is adamant that she and fellow ‘Strictly’ pro Aljaž are in no danger of falling into the latter camp.