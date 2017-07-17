‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec are officially husband and wife, after tying the knot over the weekend.
The dancers wed in a star-studded ceremony attended by the likes of former ‘Strictly’ contestants Ore Oduba, Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe, ‘It Takes Two’ presenter Zoe Ball and fellow pro dancers Anton Du Beke, Chloe Hewitt and AJ Pritchard.
According to The Mirror, the pair celebrated after their nuptials at the Victorian Bath House, near Liverpool Street station in London on Saturday (15 July).
2016 ‘Strictly’ champion Ore shared a picture of himself with wife Portia fellow contestant Claudia Fragapane prior to the big event, writing: “Special night in store... Happy Wedding Day @JManrara @AljazSkorjanec.”
Following their celebrations, Janette posted a picture of her and Aljaz on Instagram, writing: “Heaven on Earth.... Happiest weekend of my life....”
Janette and Aljaz got engaged in 2015 - the year after they joined the ‘Strictly’ team.
They first met while appearing together in stage show ‘Burn The Floor’, prior to signing up for the BBC ballroom show.
Both of them have confirmed their returns to ‘Strictly’ for the new series later this year, alongside AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole, Chloe Hewitt, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton, Neil Jones, Oti Mabuse and Pasha Kovalev.
They will be joined by newcomers Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova, who replace departed dancers Joanne Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.