‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec are officially husband and wife, after tying the knot over the weekend.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec have tied the knot

According to The Mirror, the pair celebrated after their nuptials at the Victorian Bath House, near Liverpool Street station in London on Saturday (15 July).

2016 ‘Strictly’ champion Ore shared a picture of himself with wife Portia fellow contestant Claudia Fragapane prior to the big event, writing: “Special night in store... Happy Wedding Day @JManrara @AljazSkorjanec.”

Special night in store... Happy Wedding Day @JManrara @AljazSkorjanec 🍾 see you very soon 🎩👰🏼😘 pic.twitter.com/WSjfQyUxy8 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) July 15, 2017

Following their celebrations, Janette posted a picture of her and Aljaz on Instagram, writing: “Heaven on Earth.... Happiest weekend of my life....”

A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Janette and Aljaz got engaged in 2015 - the year after they joined the ‘Strictly’ team.

They first met while appearing together in stage show ‘Burn The Floor’, prior to signing up for the BBC ballroom show.

Both of them have confirmed their returns to ‘Strictly’ for the new series later this year, alongside AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke, Brendan Cole, Chloe Hewitt, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Karen Clifton, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton, Neil Jones, Oti Mabuse and Pasha Kovalev.

They will be joined by newcomers Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova, who replace departed dancers Joanne Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.