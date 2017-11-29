Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Karen and Kevin married in July 2015.

Now Kevin is no longer spending his week in Glasgow training with Susan, Karen is enjoying spending more time with her husband, who is “doing great”. She said: “He’s resting so he’s actually getting some sleep now. “I always take care of him so if anything I always come home and I cook for him and do his laundry so it’s just nice to have him home. “There’s been lots of wine drinking and taking naps.”

This year will also mark the first time Kevin has not made the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final since joining the show in 2013. He finished as one of the runners-up with Susanna Reid in his first year, and replicated his success with Frankie Bridge in 2014, Kellie Bright in 2015 and with Louise Redknapp last year. The six remaining couples will take to the floor again in Saturday’s quarter final, which will have a musicals theme. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.