‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Karen Clifton has admitted her marriage to fellow pro Kevin Clifton needs “work”, just days after he apologised to her on the show.
Kevin, who left the show last week after his dance partner Susan Calman was voted off, used his exit speech to thank Karen for “putting up with him”.
He said: “When ‘Strictly’ is on I’m not the easiest person to live with, I go a bit mad so I’d like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me.”
Now Karen has revealed that they’re working on their relationship, after they were rumoured to be “barely speaking”, but admits it’s not easy.
She told The Sun: “We’re just a regular couple, we’ve been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work.”
Karen added that working on the BBC dance show, which has seen many couples succumb to the dreaded ‘Strictly Curse’ and go their separate ways, is not easy.
“Everything is fine. It adds a little bit of spark to the relationship and it just means that we care about each other,” she said.
“We just need to keep pushing and relationships take work, it’s not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly.”
Now Kevin is no longer spending his week in Glasgow training with Susan, Karen is enjoying spending more time with her husband, who is “doing great”.
She said: “He’s resting so he’s actually getting some sleep now.
“I always take care of him so if anything I always come home and I cook for him and do his laundry so it’s just nice to have him home.
“There’s been lots of wine drinking and taking naps.”
This year will also mark the first time Kevin has not made the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final since joining the show in 2013.
He finished as one of the runners-up with Susanna Reid in his first year, and replicated his success with Frankie Bridge in 2014, Kellie Bright in 2015 and with Louise Redknapp last year.
The six remaining couples will take to the floor again in Saturday’s quarter final, which will have a musicals theme.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.