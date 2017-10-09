While we’re loving the addition of Shirley Ballas to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ panel this year, we must admit we have been wondering what former Head Judge Len Goodman would have had to say about this year’s batch of contestants.

Well, we need ponder no more, as Len has shared his feelings on the current series, revealing the celebrity he’s keen to take home the Glitterball Trophy in December.

Len has said he’s been enjoying seeing Debbie McGee’s performance over the past few weeks, admitting he likes the thought of the public crowning a more mature winner this year.

Adam Taylor via Getty Images Len Goodman

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Debbie McGee

Debbie has been a frontrunner throughout the current series of ‘Strictly’, but got her lowest ever score over the weekend, when she was marked down for breaking one of the golden rules of the ballroom with her Quickstep performance.

Strictly Come Dancing's Former Pros: Where Are They Now?