While we’re loving the addition of Shirley Ballas to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ panel this year, we must admit we have been wondering what former Head Judge Len Goodman would have had to say about this year’s batch of contestants.
Well, we need ponder no more, as Len has shared his feelings on the current series, revealing the celebrity he’s keen to take home the Glitterball Trophy in December.
Len has said he’s been enjoying seeing Debbie McGee’s performance over the past few weeks, admitting he likes the thought of the public crowning a more mature winner this year.
He told The Sun: “It’s wonderful that there is someone older on the show who is really good. It would be great to see her win.
“It’s been a while since an older person has been really good on the show and it’s always nice to see.
“You know the people in their twenties who have been in a pop group or been to stage school are going to do really well. One of the joys of ‘Strictly’ is having a surprise contender.”
Debbie has been a frontrunner throughout the current series of ‘Strictly’, but got her lowest ever score over the weekend, when she was marked down for breaking one of the golden rules of the ballroom with her Quickstep performance.
And speaking of Debbie McGee and rule-breaking, the 58-year-old found herself flustered on Sunday (8 October) when she inadvertently let the cat out of the bag about which contestant had been sent packing in the pre-recorded results show.