‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are reportedly desperate to sign Martine McCutcheon up for the next series, offering her a six-figure sum to do so.

The BBC show will return to our screens this summer and at this point, bosses are likely to be in the final stages of locking down contestants.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Martine

Speaking to the Sun, a source claimed Martine is right at the top of the producers’ wishlist. They said: “‘Strictly’ really want her on the show, she is a household favourite and the public love her.”

Martine has previously been vocal about the fact she’d love to get her dancing shoes on and enjoy a stint on the show though health problems, including ME and Lyme disease, have pretended her from doing so.

At the moment, the former ‘EastEnders’ star is busy promoting her comeback single and a stint on ‘Strictly’ would certainly give her profile a boost.

If she does sign up, Martine could be up against the likes of Ruth Langsford and Joe Wicks, who are both reportedly in talks to appear.