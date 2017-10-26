Mollie King has admitted she’s beyond stressed in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as professional partner AJ Pritchard has been struck down by a stomach bug.
After falling ill, AJ has been forced to miss rehearsals for this week’s Halloween-themed live show, leaving Mollie feeling more than a little anxious as a string of substitutes have stepped in to fill his shoes.
In a video message posted on her Instagram story, Mollie confessed: “It’s day two of the cha-cha and AJ did try to come into rehearsals but he had to be sent home.
“So, in two days, I’ve danced the cha-cha with three different boys so stressed would be an understatement.”
An insider previously told The Sun: “He really needs to lie down for the majority of the day as is temperature is up and down.
While AJ recovers, the newspaper added that he is in a “race against time” to be well enough to perform their dance, which will be set to Kylie Minogue’s ‘Better The Devil You Know’, on Saturday night (28 October).
Throughout their time in the competition, Mollie and AJ have repeatedly been forced to address rumours their working relationship has become romantic, with the pair insisting they’re nothing more than dance partners and friends.
Other Halloween routines being performed this weekend include Aston Merrygold’s Paso Doble to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and a Tango to ‘Maneater’ by Nelly Furtado, which will be danced by Alexandra Burke.