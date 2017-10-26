Mollie King has admitted she’s beyond stressed in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as professional partner AJ Pritchard has been struck down by a stomach bug.

After falling ill, AJ has been forced to miss rehearsals for this week’s Halloween-themed live show, leaving Mollie feeling more than a little anxious as a string of substitutes have stepped in to fill his shoes.

In a video message posted on her Instagram story, Mollie confessed: “It’s day two of the cha-cha and AJ did try to come into rehearsals but he had to be sent home.

“So, in two days, I’ve danced the cha-cha with three different boys so stressed would be an understatement.”