After getting off to a slow start, the ‘Strictly’ quarter-final stepped up a gear when last week’s leaderboard-topper Joe McFadden took to the floor. His partner Katya Jones took a risk, with an unconventional song choice and choreography, but their efforts paid off.

Conversely, while Davood Ghadami and Mollie King’s routines looked like surefire crowd-pleasers on paper - with well-known tunes and familiar dances - the celebs failed to impress the panel.

The first wow moment of the episode came courtesy of the phenomenal Debbie McGee, who battled through back problems to deliver an emotionally-charged American Smooth.

And providing a lesson in how to bounce back in style, Alexandra Burke reminded everyone why she’s still a favourite to win the competition, barely pausing for breath between cartwheels, lifts and footwork-heavy bars.