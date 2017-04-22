Sir Patrick Stewart has made an unexpected revelation, stating that he once considered signing up for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

It turns out that, like many of us, the veteran actor loves a bit of a ‘Strictly’ on a Saturday night, and speaking while guest-hosting ‘Have I Got News For You?’, his adoration for the show became clear.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Sir Patrick Stewart

He said: “’Strictly Come Dancing’, it’s a wonderful show, it’s delightful. I wanted to [do it] at the beginning…”

So why didn’t he?

Well, Patrick continued: “And then the tone, it changed somewhat, and I thought.... yeah, I’ll pass.”

Quite frankly, we’re hoping he’ll reconsider.

‘Strictly’ will return to our screens this summer, and it’s not just celebrity contestants that the BBC needs to recruit this year.

The channel is still yet to reveal who will replace Len Goodman, who stepped down from the role of head judge at the end of the most recent series.

Darcey Bussell recently addressed claims that Craig Revel-Horwood would be given the role, appearing to suggest that wouldn’t be the case.

She said: “I suppose maybe it would be Craig – but he’s a bit of a producer now. He produces a lot behind the scenes.

“Bossiest judge was Len, but it was his job to be bossy and so he should have been – but I don’t know who would come in next.”

