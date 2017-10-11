Long-serving ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Anton Du Beke has taken a swipe at former rivals ‘The X Factor’, over the low ratings the most recent series has received.

Since its latest series launched earlier this year, the ITV talent show has pulled in some of the lowest figures in its 13 years on the air, which clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the stars of the show it was once in a tight ratings battle with.

During an interview on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, presenter Zoe Ball assured Ruth Langsford that her nerves were justified, as she was performing live in front of “10,000 people”.

As she corrected herself to “10 million”, Anton piped up: “10,000 people? Is it ‘X Factor’?”