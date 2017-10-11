Long-serving ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Anton Du Beke has taken a swipe at former rivals ‘The X Factor’, over the low ratings the most recent series has received.
Since its latest series launched earlier this year, the ITV talent show has pulled in some of the lowest figures in its 13 years on the air, which clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the stars of the show it was once in a tight ratings battle with.
During an interview on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, presenter Zoe Ball assured Ruth Langsford that her nerves were justified, as she was performing live in front of “10,000 people”.
As she corrected herself to “10 million”, Anton piped up: “10,000 people? Is it ‘X Factor’?”
Despite having been rather cocky about taking down ‘Strictly’ in the ratings battle in recent years (only to wind up not even coming close), ‘X Factor’ chief Simon Cowell took a rather more modest stance before the 14th series launched in August.
When asked how he planned to rival ‘Strictly’ in terms of viewing figures, the music mogul remarked: “I’ve learnt to keep my mouth shut about that.
“We can’t compete with their overall audience because they’re much older. What’s important for us is to keep the young audience interested in the show.’”
‘X Factor’ continues this weekend, when the polarising Six Chair Challenge continues, ahead of the Judges’ Houses stage.
It’s now been confirmed that Cheryl Tweedy will be making a brief return to the show to help Simon at this stage of the competition, alongside fellow guest judges Stormzy, Kelly Osbourne and Mika.