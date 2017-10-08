Reverend Richard Coles has become the second ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant to leave the show, following his performance in Movies Week.

Richard and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were chosen by all four of the judges to leave the competition, after landing in the bottom two against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.

While Craig Revel Horwood said he loved the Reverend’s “entertainment value”, he saved Simon and Karen as he felt they were “technically better” in their performance.