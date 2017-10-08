Reverend Richard Coles has become the second ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant to leave the show, following his performance in Movies Week.
Richard and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were chosen by all four of the judges to leave the competition, after landing in the bottom two against Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.
While Craig Revel Horwood said he loved the Reverend’s “entertainment value”, he saved Simon and Karen as he felt they were “technically better” in their performance.
Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli agreed regarding the “technical” side of things, voting off Reverend Richard and Dianne, while Shirley Ballas said she’d also have voted to keep the ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter on the show.
Following his elimination, Reverend Richard told presenter Tess Daly: “Every minute of [the experience] I’ve enjoyed, even when Dianne was hissing through her teeth ‘feet, frame, feet, frame’, it’s been completely joyous.
“I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can’t actually dance!”
Pressed for a personal highlight, he added: “I think really it’s coming together as a group of people, fellow celebs and pro dancers. It has just been a really really wonderful experience.”
Pro dancer Dianne - a newcomer to ‘Strictly’ this year - added that the former Communards musician was a “friend for life”, adding: “I have had the time of my life.”
Last week, ‘Holby City’ star Chizzy Akudolu became the first of this year’s ‘Strictly’ contestants to be given the boot, and her emotional exit made for tough viewing.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns next Saturday (14 October) on BBC One.