While most shows deliver their voting terms and conditions rather swiftly, they’re an entirely different ballgame in the world of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Every week, Claudia Winkleman introduces something, or someone, rather unexpected to deliver the rules on the phone vote and on Saturday (2 December) night, viewers got a special treat in the form of a return from Russell Grant.

When competing in the 2011 series, the astrologer delivered a number of memorable - thought not necessarily technically good… - performances, and the same could be said for his musical version of the T&Cs.

Appearing in the ‘Clauditorium’, Russell was dressed as the genie from ‘Aladdin’ and proceeded to sing the voting rules to the tune of ‘Whole New World’: