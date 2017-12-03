While most shows deliver their voting terms and conditions rather swiftly, they’re an entirely different ballgame in the world of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Every week, Claudia Winkleman introduces something, or someone, rather unexpected to deliver the rules on the phone vote and on Saturday (2 December) night, viewers got a special treat in the form of a return from Russell Grant.
When competing in the 2011 series, the astrologer delivered a number of memorable - thought not necessarily technically good… - performances, and the same could be said for his musical version of the T&Cs.
Appearing in the ‘Clauditorium’, Russell was dressed as the genie from ‘Aladdin’ and proceeded to sing the voting rules to the tune of ‘Whole New World’:
It was quite something.
The rest of the episode saw a mixed bag of performances and a huge 10 points seperate the star at the bottom of the leaderboard, Mollie King, from Alexandra Burke and Debbie McGee, who are in joint first place.
Tonight’s (Sunday 3 December) results show will see another pair dance for the first time, leaving us with the five couples who will compete in next week’s semi-final.