The discussion has been ongoing during the current series, and the likes of Susan Calman , Judge Rinder and Will Young have all had their say on the matter.

Anton Du Beke has become the latest star to wade into the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ same-sex couples row, giving his verdict on whether competing celebrities should be allowed to be paired with someone of the same gender.

Now, veteran pro dancer Anton has shared his thoughts, expressing concern over how same-sex couples would affect the judging.

The Sun reports that he “declined” to answer whether he would dance with a man if the BBC asked him to, telling the paper: “My only problem with it is, if you’re dancing same sex couples against opposing sex couples, it’s difficult to match apples and pears.

“When it’s all men and women partners, you’re judging the same thing. It might happen at some stage in the future.”

The debate hit headlines earlier this year, when Susan Calman was forced to speak out on her decision to dance with man, rather than a woman.

Susan, who is married to a woman, expressed her frustration at having to defend her choice, stating: “I think what annoyed me slightly is that I seem to be getting it in the neck.”

Will later weighed in, claiming he would have found it “insulting” if bosses had told him to partner with a man because he’s gay, echoing comments previously made by Judge Rinder.

For 2017, Anton has been partnered with ‘Loose Women’ anchor Ruth Langsford and for Halloween week the pair will be dancing a ‘Bewitched’-themed routine.

See what their fellow ‘Strictly’ couples will be shimmying along to to here.