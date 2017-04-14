All Sections
    14/04/2017 11:17 BST

    ‘Strictly Come Dancing’: Tommy Cannon Could Become The Eldest Star To Compete On The Show

    The series will return this summer.

    Tommy Cannon, of Cannon and Ball fame, is the latest celebrity rumoured to be signing up for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

    The comic has dabbled in reality television before, with a stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’, and it’s now being claimed that he could be getting his dancing shoes on.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Tommy Cannon

    A source tells The Sun: “Tommy would be brilliant on the show and it’s quite exciting that he would be the eldest ever to appear.

    “There have been no formal discussions yet, but it’s clear that he would be up for it. Everyone remembers him from his glory days – especially the older ‘Strictly’ audience.

    “If he did get signed up, it would obviously be on condition of passing a medical like every other celeb to see if they could take the hours of training.”

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Tommy with his comedy partner, Bobby Ball 

    If Tommy does sign up, he could be up against the likes of Frank Lampard and ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom.

    It’s not just contestants that bosses need to sign up this year though, as they are still yet to replace Len Goodman, who stepped down from his role of head judge at the end of the 2016 series.

