‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans are going to need deep pockets if they’re heading to the forthcoming ‘Strictly Spectacular’ later this year. Tickets, for what is billed as ‘your day out with the stars’ for fans of the BBC show, went on sale last week, but at £70 a pop, many fans were left shocked by the hefty admission price.

BBC

On the official ‘Strictly Spectacular’ website, fans were promised they’ll get ‘closer than ever before to Strictly’s glitz and glamour’, with the chance to ‘join the judges, hosts, celebrities and pro dancers for a day of excitement and entertainment.’ But all of that comes at an additional price and fans will have to fork out again to have a photo taken with the stars - or even to simply sit at the ‘Strictly’ judging desk. Fans who want to have a photo taken with one of the judges - Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli or Craig Revel Horwood - will have to cough up £26.80 per person. The same fee applies to a picture with hosts Tess Daly or Zoe Ball.

Rex You could be in a snap with Tess... for £26.80

Professional dancers such as Anton Du Beke, Natalie Lowe, Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse are a little cheaper at £21.80 each. And former celebrity contestants are available cheaper still – with ‘EastEnders’ actor Jake Wood, Judy Murray, Alison Hammond, Anita Rami and Nancy Dell’Olio all advertised at £15. Unsurprisingly, fans who have already paid £70 for a ticket to the event at London’s ExCel centre in June, are not happy with the additional costs.

Everything offered for #Strictly Spectacular on the Saturday. Sans travel and food. But hey, no printing fee. #ripoff pic.twitter.com/1t3YtWKllo — Natasha Louise Sporn (@tashalouise6) March 4, 2017

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Fancy a snap with these two? That'll be £53.60 please.

Unveiling the event last week, Craig Revel Horwood announced: “Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular is a dream come true – a fun-filled day that gets you as close as possible to some of the biggest names in Strictly. “Plus, I’ll be there to reveal a few never-before-mentioned secrets and chatting about my favourite moments of the show. I can’t wait to see you there, darling!” A BBC spokesperson insisted the photographs offered to fans were excellent value and definitely not selfies. They told HuffPost UK: “The Spectacular offers the chance for the public to get up close and personal to the stars like never before, including the choice to have a professionally taken photograph and receive a high quality, glossy print to take away with them. “The photographs are not selfies. Charging for these opportunities is standard practice to manage demand and our prices are lower than what is usually charged for a photograph with onscreen talent. “Many experiences are included as part of the standard ticket price, including the chance to dance with the Strictly pro dancers for the first time ever.