A Forever 21 striped crop top looks set to become this year’s ‘The Dress’, after a photo of it made people on Twitter question reality.

The image was posted on Twitter by @mmmadelinee at the end of 2016 and thanks to the response it received, it became the basis of a Twitter moment created on Tuesday 3 January.

When you scroll past the photo on your Twitter feed it appears to be a regular striped top. But when you click on the image something strange happens right before your eyes.

Sometimes the top appears to have horizontal stripes, but at others the stripes change direction and run vertically or diagonally.

@mmmadelinee bihh how you doin this to my phone pic.twitter.com/SMwXWYbdTd — JM (@Not_A_Dirty_Hoe) December 30, 2016

People on Twitter were full of theories about what caused this optical illusion - and most were united by the idea it was definitely witchcraft - because, of course.

@datdruglordesco @mmmadelinee girl be pulling magic tricks on twitter — JM (@Not_A_Dirty_Hoe) December 30, 2016

@mmmadelinee for anyone wondering it's called aliasing, the image is reconstructed with sharp pixels affecting how your eyes perceive images — CM (@ColtonMorano) December 30, 2016

@aaronxjay @mmmadelinee Atleast they're not asking if it's black and blue — Patience (@virtoustimelady) January 3, 2017

Indeed.

See the full Twitter moment below:

