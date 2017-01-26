A university student has inspired thousands with her “breath-taking” depiction of the lasting impact of sexual assault.

The artwork of 19-year-old Emma Krenzer went viral this week after she shared a project showing the different touches she has received from family, friends and “someone I told no”.

Krenzer, a student from Nebraska Wesleyan University, used a full-sized photo of her friend and several colours of paint to create the “map of human touch”.