Of the 62 confirmed moons that orbit Saturn, none has more pluck than Daphnis.

A tiny dot compared to the gargantuan size of Saturn, Daphnis’ orbit means that despite its small size it makes a big impact on what’s around it.

You see Daphnis ‘surfs’ on Saturn’s rings, carving through the outer layers while leaving a fantastically beautiful wake behind it.

Captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, the ‘wavemaker’ was first spotted in 2009 as it sped through the 26-mile wide Keeler Gap found in Saturn’s outer rings.