Sue Perkins has revealed how she found out about Great British Bake Off’s move to Channel 4, explaining that she wasn’t actually told the news by TV bosses.
Instead, the presenter - who, together with Mel Giedroyc and Mary Berry, decided not to “follow the dough” and move to the rival channel - discovered the news via social media.
Speaking to the Guardian, she explained: “I learnt the news from a friend’s Facebook page.
“For a while it was really painful, but everybody has to do as they see best. It was seven years of my life and it had seen me through highs and lows.
“For three months, I’d go off to a stately home, play whist with Mary Berry, see all my friends and meet some really great bakers. Then, when it was all done, I’d go off on holiday.”
Sue was speaking ahead of her star turn as host of Sunday (14 May) night’s TV Baftas, where she wasn’t afraid of making a ‘Bake Off’ quip or two.
“How amazing were Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in ‘The Replacement’?” she remarked at one point. “A show about how stressful it can be when someone takes over your job.
“I mean, I really couldn’t relate to it.”
Later, as a VT finished, Sue joked: “Best crack on before someone sells the format to Channel 4.”
‘Bake Off’ will be back later this year, with Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding joining Paul Hollywood in the show’s famous tent.
Meanwhile, Mel and Sue look set to land their biggest job yet, as it’s been reported that they’ll front the BBC’s ‘Generation Game’ reboot.