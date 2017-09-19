Suicide Rate Three Times Higher Among Construction Workers, Union Warns

Construction workers are three times more likely to take their own life than the rest of the population, disturbing figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics revealed 1,419 people working in skilled building trades died as a result of suicide between 2011 and 2015 - significantly higher than those working as corporate managers or directors and more than 10 times those working in health and social care.

Experts have warned the nature of the construction trade - long hours, isolation and job insecurity - have a direct negative impact on the mental health of workers, the vast majority of whom are male.

Gail Cartmail, assistant general secretary of Unite the union, said: “Mental health problems concerning construction workers are incredibly high. If untreated or unacknowledged this can have tragic consequences.

“The way in which the construction industry operates directly affects the mental health of workers. Factors that affect the mental health of workers include low and inconsistent pay, lack of job security, working away from home, mental health stigma, isolation and poor working conditions.