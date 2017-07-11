When Worland Volunteer Fire Department were called to a fire at a recycling plant it’s probably fair to say they weren’t expecting this:

What you’re looking at is a sulphur mound that has caught fire, creating a scene that’s both terrifying and yet also deeply beautiful.

Sulphur burns with a stunning blue flame and while it’s mesmerising to watch the team at Worland had to wear extensive safety equipment and breathing apparatus to make sure they weren’t breathing in the deadly sulphur dioxide that’s produced.

As the fire burns more intensely you can see small pillars of high-intensity flames spin up from the ground.