    18/07/2017 17:10 BST

    Summer Sales 2017: The Outnet Clearance Is Upon Us And Nike Trainers Are Only £14

    *Grabs purse* 👛

    It’s official: The designer bargains in The Outnet Summer clearance sale are as good as you imagined. 

    With designer labels such as Miu Miu, Giambattista Valli and Saint Laurent, there will be lots on offer when the sale starts online from 7.30am on Wednesday 19 July.  

    From Nike trainers for £14, and Dolce & Gabbana shades reduced by £100, there’s plenty to pick from to save a penny or two - (all items were available at the time of publishing, but be quick if you want them, as we don’t expect them to be around for long).

    Here are our top picks from the sale rack: 

    • Nike Blazer Perforated Suede High-Top Sneakers
      The Outnet
      Was £70, now £14, from TheOutnet.com.
    • Mother of Pearl Grace Gingham Cotton Midi Skirt
      The Outnet
      Was £350, now £70, from TheOutnet.com.
    • Opening Ceremony Check Jacquard-Knit Dress
      The Outnet
      Was £385, now £77, from TheOutnet.com
    • Dolce & Gabbana Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
      The Outnet
      Was £174, now £70, from TheOutnet.com.
    • Miu Miu Lace-Up Suede Sandals
      The Outnet
      Was £515, now £77, from TheOutnet.com

