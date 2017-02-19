‘Sunday Brunch’ viewers were left feeling a bit green after today’s show, when guest David Gower licked his fingers after touching raw chicken.
The England cricket legend was helping chef Simon Rimmer make a beetroot chicken, potato and mustard salad on the Channel 4 show when he was asked to help marinade some chicken breasts.
But after slathering the chicken in the marinade, the former England cricket captain then LICKED his fingers - much to the disgust of pretty much everyone watching.
We thought everyone knew that raw chicken + fingers in mouths = food poisoning, but David appears to have missed that particular memo.
Let’s hope he pulls through.
And if that wasn’t bad enough, later on in the show, chef Marianne Lumb managed to slice her finger open whilst using a mandolin.
The official Sunday Brunch Twitter account claimed she was okay, but we’re still not convinced.
And we thought Sunday telly was meant to be relaxing.