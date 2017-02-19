All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/02/2017 13:59 GMT | Updated 19/02/2017 15:19 GMT

    ‘Sunday Brunch’ Viewers Left Gagging After Guest David Gower Licks His Fingers After Touching Raw Chicken

    Don't try this at home kids.

    Sunday Brunch’ viewers were left feeling a bit green after today’s show, when guest David Gower licked his fingers after touching raw chicken.

    The England cricket legend was helping chef Simon Rimmer make a beetroot chicken, potato and mustard salad on the Channel 4 show when he was asked to help marinade some chicken breasts.

    Channel 4
    Don't do it, David.

    But after slathering the chicken in the marinade, the former England cricket captain then LICKED his fingers - much to the disgust of pretty much everyone watching.

    We thought everyone knew that raw chicken + fingers in mouths = food poisoning, but David appears to have missed that particular memo.

    Channel 4
    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

    Let’s hope he pulls through.

    And if that wasn’t bad enough, later on in the show, chef Marianne Lumb managed to slice her finger open whilst using a mandolin.

    The official Sunday Brunch Twitter account claimed she was okay, but we’re still not convinced.

    And we thought Sunday telly was meant to be relaxing.

    READ MORE:

    14 Live TV Gaffes We'll Never Tire Of Watching
    MORE:uktvArts and EntertainmentSunday BrunchDavid Gower

    Conversations