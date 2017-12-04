All Sections
    • TECH

    Missed Yesterday's Supermoon? Don't Panic Here, Are The Best Pictures

    You don't need to go outside.

    04/12/2017 10:58 GMT

    Whether it is was the prospect of standing outside in the cold weather, cloud cover, or your terrible memory that meant you missed last night’s supermoon then fear not. 

    We have collected the best images of 2017’s first and last supermoon appearing 14% and 30% brighter from earth than it normally does. 

    And they’re pretty spectacular.

    Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images
    Supermoon above Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire

    What is a supermoon?

    A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee - meaning the point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth (the farthest point is known as apogee).

    The moon is usually about 238,000 miles away from Earth but when in perigee it is about 222, 135 miles away - that’s a difference of 30,516 miles. 

    The moon rose on Sunday and became totally full at 15.47 GMT, and was still visible this morning. 

    Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images
    Supermoon above the lighthouse at South Shields, Tyne & Wear
    Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images
    Supermoon in Whitley Bay, Northumberland
    Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images
    Supermoon behind the Cullercoats clock tower, North Tyneside
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Supermoon in Cardiff
    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Supermoon over the London Eye, photographed from Downing Street

    Conversations