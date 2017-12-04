Missed Yesterday's Supermoon? Don't Panic Here, Are The Best Pictures

Whether it is was the prospect of standing outside in the cold weather, cloud cover, or your terrible memory that meant you missed last night’s supermoon then fear not.
We have collected the best images of 2017’s first and last supermoon appearing 14% and 30% brighter from earth than it normally does.
And they’re pretty spectacular.
What is a supermoon?
A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee - meaning the point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth (the farthest point is known as apogee).
The moon is usually about 238,000 miles away from Earth but when in perigee it is about 222, 135 miles away - that’s a difference of 30,516 miles.
The moon rose on Sunday and became totally full at 15.47 GMT, and was still visible this morning.