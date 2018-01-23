Suranne Jones made a powerful fashion statement at the 2018 National Television Awards.
After the triumph of the ‘Time’s Up’ all black dress code at the Golden Globes we feared we may have seen the last of feminist fashion statements on the red carpet. But thankfully, that is not the case.
The ‘Doctor Foster’ star proudly pointed to a pin on her lapel that read: Equal representation for actresses 50:50.
ERA 50:50 is a grass roots campaign that has been active for two years and is fighting for equal representation for women on UK stage and screen by 2020.
The campaign’s website states: “Our mission is a simple one. We want to see women represented on screen, in television and theatre in equal numbers to men. Currently women are systemically under represented. This does not accurately reflect our society. It distorts our view of the real world.
Members are calling on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and all other major broadcasters to implement an equal gender balance across their drama and comedy shows by 2020.
Jones also led a trend for suits among the women on the red carpet at this year’s NTAs.
Fearne Cotton demonstrated how to rock the 2018 flare revival.
‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure kept her suit classic and offset it with a belt and statement earrings.
And Laura Whitmore went for tapered trousers.