Suranne Jones made a powerful fashion statement at the 2018 National Television Awards.

After the triumph of the ‘Time’s Up’ all black dress code at the Golden Globes we feared we may have seen the last of feminist fashion statements on the red carpet. But thankfully, that is not the case.

The ‘Doctor Foster’ star proudly pointed to a pin on her lapel that read: Equal representation for actresses 50:50.

ERA 50:50 is a grass roots campaign that has been active for two years and is fighting for equal representation for women on UK stage and screen by 2020.