All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    23/01/2018 21:07 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    NTAs 2018: Suranne Jones' 50:50 Pin Sends The BBC, ITV And Channel 4 A Strong Message

    Equal means 50 50.

    Suranne Jones made a powerful fashion statement at the 2018 National Television Awards.

    After the triumph of the ‘Time’s Up’ all black dress code at the Golden Globes we feared we may have seen the last of feminist fashion statements on the red carpet. But thankfully, that is not the case.

    The ‘Doctor Foster’ star proudly pointed to a pin on her lapel that read: Equal representation for actresses 50:50.

    ERA 50:50 is a grass roots campaign that has been active for two years and is fighting for equal representation for women on UK stage and screen by 2020.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    The campaign’s website states: “Our mission is a simple one. We want to see women represented on screen, in television and theatre in equal numbers to men. Currently women are systemically under represented. This does not accurately reflect our society. It distorts our view of the real world.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Members are calling on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and all other major broadcasters to implement an equal gender balance across their drama and comedy shows by 2020.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Jones also led a trend for suits among the women on the red carpet at this year’s NTAs.

    Fearne Cotton demonstrated how to rock the 2018 flare revival.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    John Phillips via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    ‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure kept her suit classic and offset it with a belt and statement earrings.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    And Laura Whitmore went for tapered trousers.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

    Related...

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionbbcCelebrity Stylechannel 4ITVntasNational television awardssuranne jonesfeminist fashion

    Conversations