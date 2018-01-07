The Golden Globes is renowned as a night of iconic fashion choices, but this year will go down in history as the most iconic of all time, due to the unprecedented fashion statement made on the red carpet. The stars turned out in their multitudes all dressed head-to-toe in black. Such uniform choices are unheard of at a red carpet event when everyone wants to stand out. But Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams were among those dressed head-to-toe in black. As were their dates, civil rights activist Tarana Burke, who created the “Me too” movement in 2006 to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and assault.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

And Ai-Jen Poo, the founder of Domestic Workers United, a New York based organisation working to gain nannies, housekeepers, and older caregivers who are Caribbean, Latina, and African, more power, respect and fair working conditions. Streep said in a red carpet interview reported by The Daily Mail: “People are aware now of a power imbalance and it’s something that leads to abuse. “It led to abuse in our own industry and led to abuse in domestic work... in the military, in Congress... and we want to fix that. “We feel emboldened to stand together in a thick black line.”

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke.

The Time’s Up iniative aims to fund legal support for those who have been sexually harassed at work, and is described as a “unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere”. By wearing all black these women are not only taking a stand for other actors but for women in all industires The black dresses are a symbol of solidarity with victims of sexual harassment who have come forward in recent months with accusations against powerful men. Designers who usually plan their Golden Globes dresses months in advance have had to quickly adapt their designs to fit the visual protest and many were only to happy to do so in support of the actors. Other women dressed head-to-toe in black included: Alicia Vikander

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Catherine Zeta Jones

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Christina Hendricks dress was designed by Naeem Khan who originally made it in gold. “This was a big challenge in my world because everything I do is made by hand,” Khan told WWD. “As you can imagine, when you have 20 people working on a dress and you only have a week and a half to make these things between India and the US, it is always very difficult. “The logistics of making it and shipping are tough, but I know will be worth it. [The gown] has been redesigned in a way that is specific to her personality and the empowered message we’re sending for the evening.” As for the men, they have it easy, as tuxedos tend to come in black. But none-the-less many did represent for the #WeWearBlack movement, by proudly sporting the Time’s Up pin. William H. Macy

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Ewan McGregor