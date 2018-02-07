Why I'm Joining Other Survivors Of Terrorism To Take On Violent Hatred

Last month, a group of us who have been impacted by terrorist acts came together to launch a new group. We’re calling ourselves Survivors Against Terror and what we want to do is support grieving families and push back against hate speech in our society.

We haven’t got all the answers. We’re just ordinary people whose lives were shaken by the senseless acts of terrorists. We want to reach out and encourage dialogue that will stop violent extremists from creating division and hatred. If we can use our experience to bridge divides and build trust, then we can begin to make it harder for terrorist groups to recruit.

Nobody doubts that this is a big task. But the fight against Islamist extremists, including Daesh (so-called Islamic State), on the one hand and the extreme right on the other is something we must take on in the UK. Their perverted messaging is getting through to young people on social media and in community venues. We want to be out there too, intervening between these evil people and the vulnerable individuals they are trying to indoctrinate.

All of us in Survivors Against Terror have tragic and terrible stories to tell. My brother David was executed by Daesh in September 2014. A video of this barbaric act was put up on YouTube. These people thought that this kind of content could be used to scare people in the west and to also recruit some very sick minds.

What they did changed my life forever. David was a humanitarian worker trying to make a difference in some troubled parts of the world. He’d been to the Balkans, Sudan and the Middle East to help. He was no saint. Just a decent man who couldn’t sit back and watch others suffering. For that he paid with his life at the hands of Daesh.