Susanna Reid came to Janet Jackson’s defence when Piers Morgan implied the popstar was too old to have her first child at 50.
The 46-year-old ‘Good Morning Britain’ host was shocked when Morgan said it was okay for a man to have his first child at that age, but not a woman.
After Reid asked Morgan how old he was when his daughter was born, Morgan replied: “46, but I’m a man.”
“And that makes a difference how?” questioned Reid.
“Seeing the old blokes on the school gates, no one seems to mind. When women are like 70 they’re like: ‘Why has granny come?’ It’s just a fact,” replied Morgan.
Morgan, 51, added: “Let me rephrase the question, do you think it’s a good thing for people to become mums at 50?”
“Well I think why not, actually,” replied Reid. “I wouldn’t rule it out.”
Some viewers of ‘Good Morning Britain’ took to Twitter to express that they were on Reid’s side.