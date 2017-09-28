Suzy Lamplugh Trust Wins Funding To Fight Stalking By 'Rehabilitating' Offenders

A charity dedicated to helping victims of stalking has won funding for a world-first project which aims to ‘rehabilitate’ offenders.

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust has won funding from the Mayor of London’s office for crime and policing to work with stalkers to improve results across the criminal justice system.

A report commissioned by the charity, which runs the National Stalking Helpline, revealed an incredibly tiny percentage of stalking cases end in a conviction, just 529 successful prosecutions in 2015/15 - around 0.04% of the total number of estimated incidents.

The study also revealed stalking behaviour is present in the background of a huge number of cases in which women are killed by men.