Three schoolboys, including one believed to be aged 12, have been arrested after acid was alleged used during a school fight in east London which resulted in several victims being hospitalised.
Police were called to Sydney Russell School in Dagenham at 2pm on Wednesday following reports a “noxious substance” had been used during a fight between groups of youths.
The trio have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to an east London police station for questioning.
A police spokesperson said the boys, believed to be aged 12, 13 and 15, remain in custody as “enquiries continue”.
Police said “a number of people” were injured during the incident at Parsloes Avenue, but only three required hospital treatment.
Two of the trio have since been discharged, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.
Sydney Russell School has almost 2,000 pupils aged 11-18 and was rated “outstanding” by Ofsted in 2013.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.