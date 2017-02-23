Three schoolboys, including one believed to be aged 12, have been arrested after acid was alleged used during a school fight in east London which resulted in several victims being hospitalised.

Police were called to Sydney Russell School in Dagenham at 2pm on Wednesday following reports a “noxious substance” had been used during a fight between groups of youths.

The trio have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to an east London police station for questioning.