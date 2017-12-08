Syrian Baker Brings Back A Touch of Sweetness To Aleppo

Aleppo-based baker, Mohamad Al Khawatieh, almost lost his business during the war. Despite the daily struggle of earning a livelihood in a war-torn city, he is determined to bring a little sweetness to his neighbourhood.

More than six million people have been displaced inside Syria, tens of thousands from Aleppo. Many have lost their homes and businesses. But with the end of the fighting in the city last December, some residents of Aleppo have decided to go back and started reopening their businesses. UNHCR is helping them rebuild through livelihood projects including: small grants, vocational training and tools needed to resume their business.

To help the children of Syria this winter please donate to the HuffPost UK Christmas Appeal at unicef.uk/huffpost